Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $46.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. First Financial posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $184.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. AJO LP increased its position in First Financial by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

