Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $142.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. Kadant reported sales of $173.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $620.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

KAI opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,347,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $6,007,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,837,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

