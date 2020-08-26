Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $957.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post $957.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $945.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.90 million. Prologis posted sales of $710.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

