Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $76.01 or 0.00662629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, WEX, Ovis and C2CX. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $752.50 million and approximately $446.42 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00088663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00077904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,899,831 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, BCEX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Bitfinex, GOPAX, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, BigONE, LocalTrade, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Coinrail, Bithumb, Gate.io, Braziliex, OKEx, Cryptomate, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Huobi, Graviex, LBank, Gemini, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, WEX, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Kuna, Exmo, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Cryptohub, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kraken, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, OTCBTC, BiteBTC and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

