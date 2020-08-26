Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00664550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00088855 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00076966 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 112,442,550 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.