Zero (ZER) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Zero has a market cap of $933,293.58 and $265,731.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00666459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00088977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00077000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.