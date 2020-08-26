ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $68,077.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.