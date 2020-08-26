Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0039

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $232,579.03 and $3,989.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

