Zilla (ZLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,163.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $230,451.10 and $2,163.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

