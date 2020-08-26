Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $227.76 million and $65.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, DEx.top and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01672328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00193746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00153448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,675,546,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,384,079,486 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Coinone, DEx.top, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, BitForex, Huobi, GOPAX, Bithumb, OKEx, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Binance, Koinex, Tokenomy, Korbit, DragonEX, DDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, UEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

