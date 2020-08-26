ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $17,508.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00132932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.01678338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00195221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00154002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,365,747 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.