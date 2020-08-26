ZINC Achieves Market Cap of $749,489.76 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 72% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $749,489.76 and approximately $23,985.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.16 or 0.05609411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049078 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

