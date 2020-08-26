Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

ZION stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

