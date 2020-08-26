ZMINE Hits 1-Day Volume of $309.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $329,775.81 and $309.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00082969 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00276898 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

