Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) traded up 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.09. 3,344,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,581,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,590 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

