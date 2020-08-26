ZVCHAIN Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $420,956.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 819,923,692 coins and its circulating supply is 807,752,822 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

