Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Zynga worth $50,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Zynga stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 913,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,528.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

