-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baytex Energy.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,243,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 519,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 12,718,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 322,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTE opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $283.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

