-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

VXRT stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,212,053 shares of company stock worth $268,653,653. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 656.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

