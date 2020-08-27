$0.66 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BFS opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $667.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 215,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Saul Centers by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

