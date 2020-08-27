0694758 BC (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 2.8%

0694758 BC LTD (CVE:GRG)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 358,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 207,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 26.17 and a current ratio of 26.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

About 0694758 BC (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its principal asset is the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc project located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

