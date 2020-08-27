$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $939.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock worth $20,271,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

