1-800-Flowers.Com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 852 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,604% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.