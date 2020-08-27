$102.39 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $102.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $101.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $92.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $404.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.95 million to $414.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $428.13 million, with estimates ranging from $413.76 million to $436.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 688,848 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

