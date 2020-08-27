$104.46 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $104.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.39 million and the highest is $106.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $56.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $302.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.74 million to $321.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $389.52 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $427.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at $755,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock worth $32,172,720 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

