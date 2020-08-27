136,955 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $40,005,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

