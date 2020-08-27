$172.47 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce sales of $172.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.50 million and the lowest is $171.50 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $167.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $684.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.80 million to $691.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $653.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.20 million to $658.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 627.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

