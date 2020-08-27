188,573 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.