$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

