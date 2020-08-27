$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $227.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $251.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $931.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $937.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ExlService by 1,309.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ExlService by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in ExlService by 27.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 86,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 188.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

