$227.99 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $227.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $248.07 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $255.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,271,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 675,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.