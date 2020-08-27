$281.70 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post $281.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. Materion posted sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 69.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.