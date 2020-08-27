$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will report sales of $5.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $23.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.06 billion to $26.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

