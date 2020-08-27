$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $220.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.97 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $209.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Several analysts have commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,127,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.61.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.