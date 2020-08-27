$768.83 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will report sales of $768.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.70 million and the lowest is $750.30 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $472.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

