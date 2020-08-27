$779.24 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce $779.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.30 million. Transocean posted sales of $784.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,722 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $823.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.