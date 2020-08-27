$779.96 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to post $779.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.62 million to $859.00 million. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE NBL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

