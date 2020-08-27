8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

