A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

