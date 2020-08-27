Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.13

Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and traded as high as $93.00. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 125,885 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.38.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

