Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €912.50 ($1,073.53).

Several research analysts recently commented on ADYEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

About Adyen

