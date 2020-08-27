Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.79

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as high as $15.02. Aecon Group shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 252,520 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.65 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.79.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$779.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$662.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

