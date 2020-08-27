Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.68

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.68 and traded as high as $45.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 888,214 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

