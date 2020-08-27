AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.44

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and traded as high as $57.24. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 21,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMADY. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

