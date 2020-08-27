Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Amedisys worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $246.33. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

