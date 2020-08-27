American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 726,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 167,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 663,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 458,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

