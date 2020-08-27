Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Paypal accounts for about 2.9% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $205.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.