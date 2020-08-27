Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.53. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 42,633 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.