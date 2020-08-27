Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $94,133,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $59,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

