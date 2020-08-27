Analysts Anticipate Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

